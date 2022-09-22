Gold price today
Photo Credit: IANS

Gold rate in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India marginally increased and decreased on September 22, 2022, for 24-carat and 22-carat. As of Thursday, the gold price in India for 24-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,610 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 45,440.

No fluctuation in gold prices was observed in Chennai in the last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24-carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22-carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24-carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,110 while 22-carat (10 grams) is Rs 45,950. The rate of Gold for 24-carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,130 while 22-carat (10 grams) is Rs 45,950. On the other hand, the price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 49,960 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 45,800.

As in Bhubaneswar, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,960 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 45,800 today. The gold price has increased by Rs. 110 for 24-carat (10 grams) and 22-carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

 

 

