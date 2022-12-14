Gold rate in India increases by Rs 120 on December 14

Bhubaneswar: As on December 14, 2022, the cost of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,030 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 49,490. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat have increased by Rs 120 in the last 24 hours.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. The gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,490 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,950. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 54,330 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,800. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 54,330 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,800.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,330 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,800 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat have remained the same for Odisha’s capital in the last 24 hours.