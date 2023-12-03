Gold rate in India hikes on December 3rd; Check details

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices have increase in India on 3rd December, 2023. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 63,760, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,450.

In our state capital i.e. Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have increased by Rs 750 in the last 24 hours. Today, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 63,760 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 58,450 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 63,760 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,450. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 63,760 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,450.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 63,760 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 58,450. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 64,530 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,150.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 75,700 in India. The silver rates have increased by Rs 2,700 in the last 24 hours.

