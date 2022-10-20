Gold rate in India decreases by Rs 120 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Gold rate decreases in india 
Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has decreased by Rs 120 for 24 carat and 22 carat in India. As on Thursday (October 20), gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,240 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,020.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,950 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,700. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,780 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,550. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,780 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,550.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,780 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,550 today. Gold price increased by Rs 140 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

