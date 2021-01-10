Gold Rate Falls For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar, Check Updated Price Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold witnessed huge fall in its prices in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, the price of the gold recorded Rs. 46,310 for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 50,510.

on Saturday, 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 47,500 while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,850.

22 carat and 24 carat gold decreased by Rs 1,190 and Rs 1,340 per 10 grams in last 24 hours.

Gold rate in different important cities in India: