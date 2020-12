Gold Becomes Less Expensive In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Updates Price Here

Gold Becomes Less Expensive In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Updates Price Here

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bhubaneswar: Gold becomes less expensive in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Today, 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 46,610 while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 50,840.

On Wednesday, the price of the gold recorded Rs 47,010 for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 51,280.

The price of the 22 carat gold decreased by Rs 400 while 24 carat gold price increased by Rs 440 today.