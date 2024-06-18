Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Registrations for 484 posts to begin soon, Check details

The Central Bank of India is set to reopen the registration process for recruitment of Safai Karmachari cum Sub-Staff posts on June 21. The recruitment drive is set to fill 484 vacancies.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in before June 27.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Registration Start date: June 21

Registration End date: June 27

Educational Qualifications:

The minimum educational qualification shall 10th standard pass or its equivalent examination pass.

Age Limit:

A candidate should be between 18 years to 26 years old.

Selection Process:

Online examination

Local language test

Application Fees:

General/OBC: Rs 850

SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM: Rs 175

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Click on the career link

Enter the registration details.

Click on submit.

Login to the account and fill out the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee.

Apply and download the page.

Take a printout of the application for future reference

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.