Man blows conch non-stop for more than 2 and half minutes, watch

New Delhi: A man was seen recently blowing conch non-stop for more than two and half minutes. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh. The video was shared on X platform by ANI.

The person who performed this rare task of blowing conch for such a long span has been identified as Ramjanam yogi.

Yogi blew the conch in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Tuesday.

After completion of the performance PM Modi was seen applauding the rare conch blowing by clapping for Yogi.

Watch the video here: