Man blows conch non-stop for more than 2 and half minutes, watch

Nation
By Himanshu 0
Man blows conch non-stop

New Delhi: A man was seen recently blowing conch non-stop for more than two and half minutes. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh. The video was shared on X platform by ANI.

The person who performed this rare task of blowing conch for such a long span has been identified as Ramjanam yogi.

Yogi blew the conch in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Tuesday.

After completion of the performance PM Modi was seen applauding the rare conch blowing by clapping for Yogi.

Watch the video here:


Also read: Palghar horror: Man clobbers woman with wrench on street, people click videos

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6583 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.