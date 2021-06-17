Gold prices decreases for 22 carat and 24 carat today in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates decreases for 22 carat and 24 carat gold in Bhubaneswar on June 14, 2021.

As on Thursday, the prices for 22 carat gold recorded Rs 43,350 for 10 grams. Similarly, 24 carat gold recorded Rs 49,470 for 10 grams.

On Wednesday, the prices for 22 carat gold recorded Rs 45,500 for 10 grams. Similarly, 24 carat gold recorded Rs 49,630 for 10 grams.

On the other hand, the price of silver has been recorded at Rs 762 per 10 grams today. The prices increased by Rs 1 as compared to that on Wednesday in Bhubaneswar.

