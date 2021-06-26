Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, Check rates

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price in Bhubaneswar
Image Credit: Pinterest

Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold has remained constant in capital city Bhubaneswar on Saturday in the last 24 hours.

The price for 22 carat gold has been recorded at Rs 44,000 for 10 grams and the 24 carat gold is recorded at Rs 48,000 for 10 grams in the capital city.

While on Friday also, the price for 22 carat and 24 Carat gold was recorded at the above stated price for 10 grams respectively.

Related News

Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Check rates

Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Thursday,…

On the other hand, the silver price has increased today in Bhubaneswar. It has been recorded at Rs 738 per 10 grams.

Gold price in major cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns
You might also like
State

Odisha sees increase in daily Covid-19 cases

Business

Fuel price increases marginally in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, Check rates here

State

4 districts in Odisha record the highest Covid-19 deaths

Nation

Delta Plus Variant: 2 cases detected in Gujarat

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.