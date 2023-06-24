Gold price June 24: Rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat continue to plummet
Today (24 June, 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,020 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,100 in India.
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have decreased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours. As on June 23 (Saturday), the prices have decreased by Rs 400 in India.
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 59,170
|Rs 54,250
|Mumbai
|Rs 59,020
|Rs 54,100
|Chennai
|Rs 59,400
|Rs 54,450
|Kolkata
|Rs 59,020
|Rs 54,100
|Hyderabad
|Rs 59,020
|Rs 54,100
|Bangalore
|Rs 59,020
|Rs 54,100
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 59,020
|Rs 54,100
In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have decreased today by Rs 430. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,020, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,100.