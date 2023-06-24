Gold price June 24: Rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat continue to plummet 

Today (24 June, 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,020 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,100 in India.

Business
gold rate today
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have decreased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours. As on June 23 (Saturday), the prices have decreased by Rs 400 in India.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 59,170 Rs 54,250
Mumbai Rs 59,020 Rs 54,100
Chennai Rs 59,400 Rs 54,450
Kolkata Rs 59,020 Rs 54,100
Hyderabad Rs 59,020 Rs 54,100
Bangalore Rs 59,020 Rs 54,100
Visakhapatnam Rs 59,020 Rs 54,100

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have decreased today by Rs 430. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,020, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,100.

