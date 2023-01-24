Gold price increases marginally for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: As on 24 January, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,040 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 52,250. Prices of 24 carat/ 22 carat fell by Rs 10 in the last 24 hours.

Major cities in India remained constant for gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,270 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,500. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 57,110 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,350. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 57,110 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,350.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,110 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,350 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has increased by Rs 50 in the last 24 hours.