Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat remains the same in the last 24 hours in India.

As on May 3 (Wednesday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,420 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,340.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices too. The gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,910 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,850. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,760 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,700. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,760 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,700.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,760 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,700 today. The prices of 24 carat/22 carat gold have remained the same for 10 grams (24 carat/ 22 carat) in the last 24 hours.