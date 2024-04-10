Gold Price In India: Rates hike by Rs 550 for 24 carat, 22 carat On April 10

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased slightly in the last 24 hours. On April 10th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 71,830 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 65,800 in India. The rate of gold in India has increased by Rs 550 in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, has remained same in price in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500.

Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 63,970 Rs 58,650 Mumbai Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Chennai Rs 68,020 Rs 62,350 Kolkata Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Hyderabad Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bangalore Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500

Silver rate in India

The rate of silver has remained same in India in the last 24 hours. On April 9, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 81,500 per kilogram. The rate of silver increased by Rs 2400 in the last 24 hours.