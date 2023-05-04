Gold price in India increases massively for 24 carat and 22 carat 

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat have increased in the last 24 hours in India.

As on May 4 (Thursday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,640 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 56,650.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices too. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 62,240 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,060.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 61,790 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,650. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 61,640 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,500. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 61,640 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 56,500.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,640 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,500 today. The prices of 24 carat/22 carat gold have increased for 10 grams (24 carat/ 22 carat) in last 24 hours.