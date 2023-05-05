Gold price in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat                                        

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat have increased by Rs 610 in the last 24 hours in India.

As on May 5 (Friday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 62,180 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 57,000.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices too. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 62,730 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,500.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 62,330 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 62,180 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,000. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 62,180 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 57,000.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 62,180 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,000 today. The prices of 24 carat/22 carat gold have increased by Rs 540 for 10 grams (24 carat/ 22 carat) in last 24 hours.