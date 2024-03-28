Gold price in India increases for 24 carat, 22 carat on March 28

Business
By Pratyay
gold price in india
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On March 28, 2034, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,830 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 61,220. The rate of gold has increased by Rs 110 in the country.

Gold rates in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500.

Changes in gold price were recorded in some important cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 63,970 Rs 58,650
Mumbai Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500
Chennai Rs 68,020 Rs 62,350
Kolkata Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500
Hyderabad Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500
Bangalore Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500
Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500

 

When it comes to the price of silver, the rate of silver has decreased today, in the last 24 hours. On March 28, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 74,000 per kilogram. The price of silver has dropped by Rs 300 in the last 24 hours.

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

