Gold price in India increases for 24 and 22 carat on April 20
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On April 20th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 74,340 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 68,150 in India.
Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have increased in the last 24 hours.
Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 74,490
|Rs 68,300
|Mumbai
|Rs 74,340
|Rs 68,150
|Chennai
|Rs 75,160
|Rs 68,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 74,340
|Rs 68,150
|Hyderabad
|Rs 74,340
|Rs 68,150
|Bangalore
|Rs 74,340
|Rs 68,150
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 73,800
|Rs 67,650
Silver rate in India
The rate of silver has remained same in the last 24 hours. On April 20, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 86,500 per kilogram.