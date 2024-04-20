Gold price in India increases for 24 and 22 carat on April 20

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On April 20th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 74,340 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 68,150 in India.

Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have increased in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 74,340, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 68,150.

Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 74,490 Rs 68,300 Mumbai Rs 74,340 Rs 68,150 Chennai Rs 75,160 Rs 68,900 Kolkata Rs 74,340 Rs 68,150 Hyderabad Rs 74,340 Rs 68,150 Bangalore Rs 74,340 Rs 68,150 Bhubaneswar Rs 73,800 Rs 67,650

Silver rate in India

The rate of silver has remained same in the last 24 hours. On April 20, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 86,500 per kilogram.