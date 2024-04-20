Gold price in India increases for 24 and 22 carat on April 20

Business
By Pratyay 0
gold price in India
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On April 20th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 74,340 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 68,150 in India.

Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have increased in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 74,340, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 68,150.

Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 74,490 Rs 68,300
Mumbai Rs 74,340 Rs 68,150
Chennai Rs 75,160 Rs 68,900
Kolkata Rs 74,340 Rs 68,150
Hyderabad Rs 74,340 Rs 68,150
Bangalore Rs 74,340 Rs 68,150
Bhubaneswar Rs 73,800 Rs 67,650

 

Silver rate in India

The rate of silver has remained same in the last 24 hours. On April 20, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 86,500 per kilogram.

Also Read: Vivo V30e Launch To Take Place On May 2, To Be Available On Flipkart

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Pratyay 4707 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.