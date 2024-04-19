Vivo V30e launch to take place on May 2, To be available on Flipkart

Vivo V30e smartphone is expected to launch on May 2 and the company has announced it. The company had earlier teased about the same and the new device will be available on Flipkart as well as on the store of Vivo.

The device will be a completely new device and offer great specifications for a mid-range device. It does offer a stunning design and a primary camera of 50MP at the rear. A 5500 mah massive battery is offered in the device. There is a signature Aura light that is offered on the camera bump of the device. The Vivo V30e will be available in two different colours and wil be offered with a curved display at the front. The primary camera of the device will feature a Sony IMX882 sensor as the primary shooter. The selfie camera is a 50MP sensor and offers an autofocus sensor.

The 5500mAh battery of the device not only offers a heavy backup but also ensures that it will last for more than 3 years. It is the first time a V series device has a massive battery. The battery will also have a “4-year battery health” and this means that the V30e will have 80% of its capacity even after 1600 full cycles. It is quite surprising to note that the Vivo V30e is one of the slimmest devices at just 7.69 mm.

The previous rumours of the smartphone have suggested that the smartphone has a 6.78-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED touchscreen while the processor will be a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The RAM of the device will be 8GB while the storage will be 128/256GB. At the rear we get a 8 MP ultrawide camera and there is a 44W fast wired charging support offered on it too. The device is IP64 rated and this means that it offers resistance against dust and splash. It is expected with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out of the box.