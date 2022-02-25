Gold price in India increases by Rs 2490 for 24 carat/ 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: As on February 25, Gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,540 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,130.

The price of gold has increased by Rs 2490 for 10 grams (for 24 carat & 22 carat) in the last 24 hours in India.

Gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,050 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 45,840..

Major fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,330 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,802.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,550 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,250. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,550 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,250. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,550 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,250.

Today, the gold price in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) has increased by Rs 1370 in the last 24 hours.

The 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,550 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,250. Yesterday, Gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,180 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,000.