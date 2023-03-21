Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Gold price in India falls on Tuesday for 24 carat, 22 carat today

As on Tuesday (March 21), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,7800 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,800.

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
gold price on december 22
Photo Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat have decreases in the last 24 hours in India.

As on Tuesday (March 21), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,7800 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,800.

Take a look

Home decor company Livspace lays off 100 employees

Gold price in India falls on Monday for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,780 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,800.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,930 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,800. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,930 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,950. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,780 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,800.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,780 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,800 today

KalingaTV Bureau 31356 news
You might also like
Business

Power consumption in April-Feb of 2022-23 crosses last fiscal’s usage limit

Business

Petrol and diesel prices fall in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Business

Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Business

Gold price in India decreases by Rs 120 for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7