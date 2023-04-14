Gold price in India continues to increase for 24 carat, 22 carat today                                 

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat have continued to increase in the last 24 hours in India today. The rates have increased by Rs 270 (for 24 carat/ 22 carat) for 10 grams.

As on Friday (14 April), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,880 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,770.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices too. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 61,350 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,250. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 61,200 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,100. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 61,200 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 56,100.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,200 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,100 today. The prices have decreased by Rs 110 (10 grams) for 24 carat/22 carat.