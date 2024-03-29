Gold price in India continues to increase for 24 carat, 22 carat on March 29

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On March 29, 2034, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,250 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 61,600. The rate of gold has increased by Rs 420 in the country.

Gold rates in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500.

Changes in gold price were recorded in some important cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 63,970 Rs 58,650 Mumbai Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Chennai Rs 68,020 Rs 62,350 Kolkata Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Hyderabad Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bangalore Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500

When it comes to the price of silver, the rate of silver has increased today, in the last 24 hours. On March 29, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 74,000 per kilogram. The price of silver has increased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours.