Gold Price In Bhubaneswar Rises On Sunday, Check Updated Price Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar rises in the last 24 hours.

As on Sunday, the yellow metal price recorded Rs 47,100 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,380.

22 carat gold increased by Rs 200 per 10 grams while 24 carat gold increased by Rs 140 per 10 grams.

The price of the gold on Saturday was recorded Rs 46,900  for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 51,240 for 24 carat per 10 grams.

Gold price in various cities across India:

On the other hand silver rates in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 66,700 per 1kg, today.

