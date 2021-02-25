Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price in bhubaneswar
Image Credit: Pinterest

Bhubaneswar: Gold price decreases in the capital city of Odisha on Thursday.

Today, the price of gold recorded at Rs 43,750 per 10 grams for 22 carats while gold recorded at Rs 47,730 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.

On Wednesday, the price of gold recorded at Rs 43,850 per 10 grams for 22 carats while 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 47,840 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.
Gold prices in different Metro cities of India: 
Image Credit: Good Returns
You might also like
State

Man, his wife Die In Road Mishap In Puri district of Odisha

State

Baranga Gangrape Case: CBI Team Likely To Visit Odisha tomorrow

State

Odisha Governor releases Handbooks on Human Trafficking for all duty bearers in…

State

9 Child Labourers Rescued In Malkangiri district of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.