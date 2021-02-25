Bhubaneswar: Gold price decreases in the capital city of Odisha on Thursday.

Today, the price of gold recorded at Rs 43,750 per 10 grams for 22 carats while gold recorded at Rs 47,730 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.

On Wednesday, the price of gold recorded at Rs 43,850 per 10 grams for 22 carats while 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 47,840 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.

Gold prices in different Metro cities of India: