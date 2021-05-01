Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates Here
Bhubaneswar: Gold price decreases in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 43,800 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 47,780 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.
On Friday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 44,300 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 48,330 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.
The price of the gold has decreased by Rs 500 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Increased Rs 550 per 10 grams for 24 Carat in Bhubaneswar.
Gold price in some major cities of India: