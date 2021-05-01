Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold price decreases in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 43,800 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 47,780 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Friday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 44,300 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 48,330 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.