Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
Image Credit: Gold Silver Reports

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has decreased in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday. It has been recorded at Rs 45,500 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while Rs 49,640 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Friday, the gold price for 10 grams of 22 Carat was recorded at Rs 46,200 and 10 grams of 24 Carat was recorded at Rs 50,400.

The price has decreased by Rs 700 for per 10 grams of 22 Carat and Rs 760 For per 10 grams 24 Carat gold in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar.

On the other hand, the rate of silver per 10 gram in Bhubaneswar has been recorded at Rs 775 today which was same on Friday. The price has not been changed in the last 24 hours.

Check the price of gold in few cities of India below:
Image Credit: Good Returns
