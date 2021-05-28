Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The price of the gold has decreased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 45,900 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 50,100 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Thursday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 46,100 per 10 grams for 22 Carat. On the other hand the price of gold recorded at Rs 50,300 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

The price of gold has decreased by Rs 200 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold in Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, the overall price of gold in the country has decreased to Rs 46,600 for 22 Carat gold per 10 grams. Whereas, Rs 46,800 for 24 Carat per 24 grams of gold.

