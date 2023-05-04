Go First announces cancellation of flights till May 9

Advertisement

Low-cost airline Go First has announced that it has cancelled all flights until May 9, 2023, citing operational reasons for the cancellations.

“We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 9th May 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. A full refund will be issued to the orginal mode of payment shortly. ” read the official statement.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 9th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/qRNQ4oQjYT for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/mr3ak4lJjX — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 4, 2023

The DGCA after examining the response of Go First has issued an order directing the airline to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation.

On May 2, the low-cost airline promoted by the Wadia Group on Tuesday announced that its flight operations will remain cancelled from May 3 to May 5 amid a severe cash crunch. As per a statement issued by the airline, the long standing issue with US engine maker Pratt & Whitney resulted in grounding of half of its fleet, which resulted in a cash crunch, that further resulted in a domino effect as all the flights are now cancelled.

The move came after Go First, which has around 5,000 employees, filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), as confirmed by its CEO Kaushik Khona.

The sudden announcement has left many fliers disappointed and it remains to be seen what steps Go First takes to address its financial issues and how it compensates its passengers for the sudden cancellation of flights.

The passengers who had already booked their tickets with Go First have been expressing their outrage on different social media platforms.