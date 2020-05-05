Equity indices trim initial gains, Sensex up 280 points

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices trimmed gains on Tuesday after a gap up opening, with the BSE Sensex now trading 280 points higher.

Healthy buying was witnessed in energy and oil and gas stocks.

During initial trade Sensex gained 548 points to touch an intra-day high of 32,182.90 points.

At 10.16 a.m., it was trading at 32,004.87, higher by 289.52 or 0.91 per cent from the previous close of 31,715.35.

It had opened at 32,182.90 and has so far touched an intra-day low of 31,855.32.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,370.50, higher by 77.00 points or 0.83 per cent from its previous close.