Elon Musk takes complete acquisition of Twitter, fires Parag Agrawal and other executives

Elon Musk terminated Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal and other executives. According to an investor in the firm, Musk has completed his $44bn (£38.1bn) takeover of Twitter.

With immediate effect, Twitter’s Chief Executive Officers along with finance chief have left the company.

Parag Agrawal, who succeeded Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO, has been fired by Elon Musk. Chief financial officer Ned Segal has also been terminated as soon as Elon Musk became the new owner of Twitter on Thursday. Musk has fired Legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Musk has blamed that they were misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.

According to sources, CEO Parag Agrawal and Finance chief Ned Segal were in Twitter’s headquarter in San Francisco when the deal closed and they were escorted out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

