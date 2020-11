Diesel And Petrol Price Rises Again In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices rise again in smart city Bhubaneswar today.

On Sunday, petrol recorded Rs 82.06 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 77.39 per litre.

As on Saturday petrol recorded Rs 81.98 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 77.18 per litre.

The hike in fuel prices was recorded after a gap of more than one month.

