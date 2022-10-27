CBDT extends deadline for filing returns till November 7

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday extended the due date for furnishing income tax returns for assessment year 2022-23 to November 7 for certain categories of assesses.

The earlier due date was October 31, 2022.

The extension was given as extra time of up to October 7 was granted for filing various audit reports in the case of these entities, a circular issued by the CBDT said.

The extension is applicable to those entities and persons as well as partners of firms whose books of accounts need to be audited.

The official twitter handle of Income Tax India has said the following:

“CBDT extends the due date for furnishing Income Tax Return for AY 2022-23 to 7th November, 2022 for certain categories of assesses in consequence of extension of due dates for filing various reports of audit.”