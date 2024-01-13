BSNL rolls out new prepaid plans for its users; Check Rs 91 and Rs 288 plan details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced new prepaid plans that are meant for its users in the Chennai circle. The plans are Rs 91 plan and Rs 288 plan and these plans offers data benefits. They do not offer any service validity. This means that users who are planning to purchase the plan must have a base plan on their BSNL number. It is unknown whether BSNL will offer the plan in other regions of the country or not.

BSNL Rs 91 Plan

The BSNL Rs 91 prepaid plan offers 7 days of service validity and offers 600MB of data. Users also get 700 SMS in the plan. This plan is meant for those who need a bare minimum of data for their consumption.

BSNL Rs 298 Plan

This prepaid plan offered by BSNL offers a longer validity of 60 days. Under this plan, BSNL prepaid customers get 2GB daily data. However, if a user manages to exhaust his daily data, the internet speed will drop to 40 Kbps. Users should keep in mind that the unused data is not added to the next day. It rather gets exhausted at the end of the day.

Note: Users are advised to crosscheck the plan on the official website or app of BSNL before recharging.

Also Read: UPI Users Can Now Receive Funds From Their Near And Dear Ones From Singapore