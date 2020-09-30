Bikes Under 50,000 In India: Bajaj CT 100 And Hero HF Deluxe

Bhubaneswar: There has been a marked increase in sales of two-wheelers after the lockdown due to coronavirus.

Due to protection from viruses, people are using private vehicles more than public vehicles to maintain physical distance.

If this is the case, you are planning to buy a new motorcycle and your budget is low. There are two bikes whose ex showroom price is less than 50 thousand rupees.

Hero HF Deluxe

Price: The initial ex-showroom price of Hero HF Deluxe BS6 is Rs. 49,000.

Power and specification: In terms of power and specification, the Hero HF Deluxe has a 97.2 cc air-cooled 4-stroke single cylinder OHC engine that generates 5.9 kW of power at 8000 Rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 6000 Rpm. This bike has advanced programmed fuel injection features, kick start and self-start.

Suspension: The HF Deluxe has telescopic hydraulic shock absorber suspension in the front and 2 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber suspension at the rear.

Braking system: The bike has a 130 mm drum brake has been given in the front and rear of HF Deluxe.

Dimensions: Hero HF Deluxe has a length of 1965 mm, width 720 mm, height 1045 mm, saddle height 805 mm, wheelbase 1235 mm.

Bajaj CT 100

Price: In terms of price, the starting ex-showroom price of Bajaj CT 100 BS6 is Rs 44,122.

Power and specification: In terms of power and specification, the Bajaj CT 100 has a 4-stroke, single cylinder electronic injection engine of 102cc that generates 7500 7.9 PS power and 5500 torque of 8.34 Nm. Talking about the gearbox, the engine is equipped with a 4 speed manual gearbox. Talking about top speed, this bike can run at a speed of 90 Kmph.

Suspension: Speaking of suspension, this bike has hydraulic telescopic, 125 mm travel suspension and Spring in Spring (SNS), 100mm wheel travel suspension in the rear.

Braking system: Speaking of the braking system, the CBS is provided with 130 mm drum brake in the front and 110 mm drum brake in the rear.

Dimension: Talking about dimensions, CT 100 has a length of 1945 mm, width 752 mm