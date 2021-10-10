Bajaj Pulsar 250 to be launched around October end, what to expect from the bikes

Bajaj Pulsar has been one of the popular sports bike in the Indian automobile market. Will every passing year the pulsar series has grown in its customer size. Even though there has been a rise in sports bike manufactures in India, Pulsar series has been second to none. The domination of Pulsar in the sub 250 category has increased with due course of time. However, it seems that Bajaj is looking to expand its Pulsar series beyond 220 cc with the introduction of new 250F and NS 250.

According to reports, the new Pulsar 250F and NS 250 will be launched during last week of October and first week of November. The spy shots of the upcoming bikes have appeared on the internet during their test rides. It is expected that the Pulsar 250 duo will have LED projector headlamps, stylist LED DRL, improved aerodynamics, split seat, better wind screen and better tyres.

While the Pulsar 250 F will be the older sibling of the much popular 220F, the NS 250 will be the older sibling of NS 200. In terms of engine, it is expected both the bikes will have a 250 cc oil-cooled engine coupled with a 6-speed transmission. However, we can’t predict the exact power and torque that will we produced by the bike. It is expected that both the bikes will be priced in between between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh upon their release.

Currently Bajaj offers Dominar 250 as the only bike in the 250 segment. With the introduction of the new Pulsar 250F and Pulsar NS 250, Bajaj will compete against the likes of Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha Fazer 25 etc.

Since its advent in 2001, the Bajaj Pulsar has been one of primary choices of youth in India. The first generation of Pulsar had options of 150cc and 180cc. However, with due course of time Pulsar introduced the 200, 220cc variants along with AS, NS series.