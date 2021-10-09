BSNL festival offer: Get extra validity up to 30 days and additional data with these prepaid plans

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced exciting offers for this festive season. The festive offers will last for a month from October 7 till November 8, 2021. BSNL is offering extra validity and additional data with selected prepaid plans in its festive offers. The cheapest plan with these benefits is priced at Rs 247 and the highest priced plan with the additional benefits costs Rs 1999.

Check the additional benefits available with these BSNL plans.

BSNL’s Rs 247, Rs 398 and Rs 499 special tariff vouchers will give 5 days extra validity while the Rs 485 and Rs 499 will get additional 0.5GB and 1GB data per day during the festive offer. You can get 30 days additional validity with the Rs 1999 plan.

Rs 247 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 247 prepaid plan comes 50GB high speed data after the data is exhausted, the data speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. It also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day along with BSNL tunes and Eros Now streaming benefits. The plan will have 35 days validity during the sale period.

Rs 398 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 398 prepaid plan lets users enjoy unlimited data without any speed restriction and unlimited voice calls in home and national roaming including MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day to any network. The plan will have 35 days validity during the sale period.

Rs 485 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 485 plan of BSNL will give additional 0.5GB data per day that means users will get to enjoy a total of 3GB data per day during this sale period along with other benefits. The Rs 485 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day along with unlimited data and the speed will be reduced to 40 Kbps after 1.5GB data is exhausted.

Rs 499 Prepaid Plan

BSNL is now offering additional 1GB data per day with the Rs 499 plan. Which means the Rs 499 prepaid plan will now give a 1.5GB daily data along with 90 days validity and other benefits. The plan also offers unlimited calling facility.

Rs 1999 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 1999 plan of BSNL is getting 30 days extra validity during the offer period. This is an annual plan so with the festive offers, its validity has been extended from 365 days to 395 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day along with free PRBT with unlimited song change option and access to Lokdhun content for 60 days with EROS NOW Entertainment service. With this plan users get to enjoy a total of 600GB data at high speed after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps.