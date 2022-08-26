Read: Anand Mahindra’s Heartwarming Reply To Woman’s GIF Reaction Over E-SUVs

Mahindra Group which is a multinational conglomerate with its headquarters in Mumbai had unveiled five new electric Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) in the beginning of July this year. Mahindra has made this gesture with the hopes of taking a lead in the automotive industry when it is trying to make a shift from Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) technology to battery powered vehicles.

The five e-SUVs that have been announced are XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09. XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, and BE.07 are expected to hit the market between April and October 2025, while the XUV.e8 will launch in December 2024. The launch date for BE.09 is yet to be announced.

Anand Mahindra had tweeted various images of the five models after the launch announcement. The pictures have left internet users both impressed and excited, and got multiple positive responses.

One such reaction that won his heart was that of a woman who posted a GIF of a child saying “Wow”.

In response to her, the 67-year-old businessman added a quick remark and tagged Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd in his tweet. In his tweet, he wrote “Got this in response to my tweet with pics of our new EVs. Forget about quantitative consumer reaction surveys @BosePratap From now on, if you get a meme like this in reaction to new products, it means you’ve passed the test!”

Got this in response to my tweet with pics or our new EVs. Forget about quantitative consumer reaction surveys @BosePratap From now on, if you get a meme like this in reaction to new products, it means you’ve passed the test! 😊 https://t.co/SK0dqpQKnL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 16, 2022

Mahindra intends to make over $1 billion in investments for electric vehicles. The business received Rs. 70,070 billion from British International Investment in July.