Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted while being tested, Might launch later this year

The Mahindra XUV300 has been a successful SUV in the company’s lineup in India. Given the competition the XUV300 faces in the sub-4m category, it is getting an upgrade and is expected to launch soon (either 2022 end/ early 2023). The facelifted XUV300 has been spotted while being tested and it was preliminarily reported by rushlane. We have spotted a few changes in the SUV that might be helpful for the users.

The major changes in the XUV300 will come in the form of new engine. In terms of design, the SUV will remain more or less the same. There will be some slight design changes in terms of new Mahindra logo and alloy wheels. The SUV gets Twin Peaks logo just like the recently launched Scorpio series. On the other hand, the wheels are 17-inches dual-tone alloy wheels.

From the latest spy images, we could know that the car sported a T-GDI badge at the rear. This simply means that it will be powered by an updated 1.2-liter-petrol engine that is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The new engine is turbocharged and will offer power of 130 BHP and torque of 230Nm. In terms of transmission, users will get a manual variant as well as an automatic variant. On the other hand, the diesel engine will remain the same. The diesel engine produces 115 BHP of power and 300 NM of toque.

When it comes to competition, the Mahindra XUV300 gets competition in the form of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue. In terms of price, the current generation of XUV300 costs between Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh. The updated XUV300 is expected to get a price bump. In terms of variants, the SUV is expected to offer four trims-W4, W6, W8, and W8 (O).

When it comes to electric cars, Mahindra is all set to enter the electric SUV market in India with the Mahindra XUV400. The Mahindra XUV400 will be the prime rival of the Tata Nexon EV in India. However, the SUV will be longer than four meters. The launch of the Tata Nexon will take place on September 8, revealed the carmaker.