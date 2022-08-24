Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives over 40,000 bookings

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is set to launch in September 2022. The bookings of the SUV have already started at a token price of Rs 11,000. It will be available across Nexa outlets in India. The company has already started the production of the SUV at the production facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. The Grand Vitara will be placed above the Brezza in the hierarchy of Maruti Suzuki.

According to a new report, the Grand Vitara has already received over 40,000 bookings ahead of its official market launch. Deliveries for the new model will begin next month.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Price (Expected)

The new Maruti Grand Vitara is expected to retail in the between Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 18 lakh in India. The SUV will be available in mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain variants. The SUV will be offered in 6 trims – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta Plus Hybrid & Alpha Plus Hybrid. Customers can choose between the 9 colour options – 6 monotone & 3 dual-tone. The monotone colour options include Splendid Silver, Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White, Nexa Blue and Chestnut Brown. It will also be coming with dual-tone shades -Opulent Red with Black roof, Arctic White with Black roof and Splendid Silver with Black roof.

Maruti Grand Vitara SUV features, powertrains

The all-new Maruti Grand Vitara is based on Suzuki’s Global-C platform that underpins the new S-Cross and the Brezza. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offered in multiple engine options- 1.5-litre mild-hybrid K15C engine or Toyota’s 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson cycle engine (strong hybrid engine). The 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson cycle engine present on the Hyryder is also present on other cars of Toyota like the Yaris hatchback and Yaris Cross SUV.

The Toyota 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson cycle engine along with the electric motor generates a total power of 115PS. The TNGA Atkinson cycle engine offers 92 PS Power and 122 Nm of Torque. On the other hand, the electric meter offers a power of 79 PS and 141 Nm torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre Maruti engine (K15C) offers 103 PS power and a torque of 135Nm.

The AllGrip AWD system offers 4 driving modes – Auto, Sand, Snow and Lock.

Mileage

The 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson cycle engine of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers upto 25km electric-only range. The claimed mileage of this powertrain is 27.97 kmpl. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre K15C engine offers 21.11 kmpl for the 2WD MT variant. The 2WD AT variant offers 20.58 kmpl while the AWD variant gets 19.38 kmpl.