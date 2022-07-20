Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveiled in India, to be the company’s first strong hybrid car

Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled its premium SUV-Grand Vitara in India. The Grand Vitara is the first car offer by the company to get strong-hybrid powertrain option. It will be available across Nexa outlets in India. The bookings of the SUV have already started at a token price of Rs 11,000. The Grand Vitara will be placed above the Brezza in the hierarchy of Maruti Suzuki.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the equivalent of the recently unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Grand Vitara is developed under the alliance of Toyota-Suzuki and the SUV will be manufactured in Bidadi of Karnataka. The production will start in August while the sale will commence in September.

When it comes to engine and features, the Grand Vitara shares the same engine while the features will be almost the same.

Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offered in multiple engine options- 1.5-litre mild-hybrid K15C engine or Toyota’s 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson cycle engine (strong hybrid engine). The 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson cycle engine present on the Hyryder is also present on other cars of Toyota like the Yaris hatchback and Yaris Cross SUV.

The Toyota 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson cycle engine along with the electric motor generates a total power of 115PS. The TNGA Atkinson cycle engine offers 92 PS Power and 122 Nm of Torque. On the other hand, the electric meter offers a power of 79 PS and 141 Nm torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre Maruti engine (K15C) offers 103 PS power and a torque of 135Nm.

Mileage

The 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson cycle engine of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers upto 25km electric-only range. The claimed mileage of this powertrain is 27.97 kmpl. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre K15C engine offers 21.11 kmpl for the 2WD MT variant. The 2WD AT variant offers 20.58 kmpl while the AWD variant gets 19.38 kmpl.

Technology

The Grand Vitara is expected to get a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, digital instrument cluster, heads-up display, connected car tech and voice assist, 360-degree camera, cooled seats, 17-inch alloy wheels just like the Toyota Hyryder. Safety features on the SUV should include up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system along with multiple driving modes.

We expect that the ex-showroom prices of Grand Vitara to start from Rs 9.5 lakh and go up to Rs 17 lakh in India.