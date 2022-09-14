2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India, gets a price tag of Rs 15.99 lakh

Kawasaki has launched the new model of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R in India. The 2023 version of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R does not have any contrastingly different features as compared to the outgoing model. The only change in the motorcycle is a new paint scheme. Earlier the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was available in Lime Green colour. Now, the sports bike gets another colour in the form of Pearl Robotic White. Even though the Lime Green colour was available earlier it gets updated graphics.

The details of the motorcycle have been mentioned below.

Engine

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is powered by a 998cc, 4-stroke in-line four, liquid-cooled engine (same as before) that churns out a peak power of 203PS @ 13,200rpm. The maximum torque generated by the engine is 114.9Nm @ 11,400rpm. The 998cc engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is Euro5 or BS6 compliant and meets emission norms.

Brakes and suspension

When it comes to brakes, the Ninja ZX-10R gets a 330mm dual disc setup at the front and a single disc setup at the rear. The front discs are 330mm dual semi-floating Brembo discs while the rear disc is 220mm. In terms of suspension, both the front as well as rear units get Showa suspension. The front gets adjustable forks while the rear is a mono-shock unit. The brakes and suspension remain the same as that of the previous model.

Electronics

The 2023 Ninja ZX-10R gets a new 4.3” all-digital TFT colour instrument cluster display along with Bluetooth connectivity. The new meter also offers additional features unavailable on the previous model. The motorcycle offers integrated riding modes which include sport, road, rain as well as a rider (manual).

Design

When it comes to design, the Ninja ZX-10R geta an aerodynamic racer-inspired front cowl, compact LED headlights, a new Ram Air intake, a taller windshield and a single seat. The motorcycle is available in two colour options- Lime Green and Metallic Phantom Silver.

Price

The price of 2023 Ninja ZX-10R more than its predecessor. It is priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs 85,000 more than the outgoing model.