Kawasaki likely to launch its cheapest motorcycle W175 in India, to be locally manufactured

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki is expected to launch its next retro-styled motorcycle- Kawasaki W175 in India very soon. However, the bike will not be big bike (the current Kawasaki line-up starts with Ninja 300) and will rather be a small bike with a 177cc engine. The Kawasaki W175 bike is targeted at audiences who need a retro bike along with a reliable engine.

The Kawasaki W175 has been spotted multiple times in India during its road testing and it appears to be a good alternative to Royal Enfield Bullet 350 if priced around Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The 177cc engine will offer peak power of 13hp while the maximum torque offered is 13.2Nm. The 177cc engine will be coupled with a 5-speed gearbox and air-cooled system.

In terms of suspension, the motorcycle will get telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The wheels of the motorcycle are 17 inches and get spokes rather than alloys. Kawasaki W175 gets a single disc brake along with ABS. The headlight is LED while the instrument console is analog. The weight of the motorcycle is around 135kg and is available in two colours- Special Edition Red as well as Ebony. While the seat height is 790mm, the ground clearance of the bike is 165mm.

In terms of design, the motorcycle draws similarities with its elder sibling W800. The W175 offers a round headlight, a single seat with a ribbed pattern, round mirrors, and a teardrop tank shape. As the motorcycle is locally manufactured, the price of the motorcycle is expected to be around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Features of the Kawasaki W800

The Kawasaki W800 is offered with a 773cc engine that produces maximum power of 52 PS at 6500 rpm. On the other hand, the torque of the motorcycle is 62.9 Nm at 4800rpm. While the ground clearance is 130mm, the seat height is 770mm. The overall dimensions of the motorcycle are 2135 x 925 x 1120mm (L x Wx H). While the curb mass of the motorcycle is 224kg, the fuel capacity is 15 litres.