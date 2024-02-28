Airtel to offer network connectivity in India’s First Underwater Metro in Kolkata

Airtel has been expanding its 5G connectivity across India rapidly. Recently the telecom service provider has announced that it will be offering connectivity in India’s first underwater metro in Kolkata. In doing so, Bharti Airtel will be the first telecom service provider in the country. The underwater metro service will resume soon in Kolkata and will be connecting Howrah Station, Mahakaran, and Esplanade.

Airtel has revealed that it has invested in the infrastructure ahead of the commercial launch of the service. Airtel will be the first operator to deliver connectivity through 4.8km of Kolkata’s East–West Metro corridor. The corridor will be connectivity Howrah Maidan with the Esplanade.

In order to provide network connectivity to the commuters in the underwater metro, Airtel will be deploying high-capacity nodes that are 35 meters below Hooghly River. A 4.8km stretch between Howrah Maidan, Howrah Station, Mahakaran, and Esplanade will be connected through the fiber.

The high-capacity nodes that are deployed for seamless connectivity at each of these stations will allow commuters to enjoy faster 5G internet, voice calling, and data transmission during their regular daily commute. The basic need of connectivity during regular commuting in the underwater metro will be fulfilled by Airtel through this initiative.

“Airtel is committed to pushing boundaries to better serve its customers. This initiative to provide under-river tunnel connectivity will certainly make a difference to commuters where they will get to access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more, along with enjoying the scenic stretch below river Ganga”, said Ayan Sarkar, CEO of Bharti Airtel West Bengal and Odisha mentioned the official press release.