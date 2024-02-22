Airtel launches In-flight roaming packs; Plans start at Rs 195 only

Airtel has launched multiple in-flight roaming packs for its Prepaid as well as Postpaid customers. The in-flight roaming packs will allow users to stay connected while they are on board a flight. The in-flight roaming packs will be automatically available for International Roaming (IR) packs at Rs 2997 for prepaid and Rs 3,999 for postpaid and above. Otherwise the plans can be bought separately.

Airtel offers International Roaming Packs with validity across more than 180 countries for its prepaid and postpaid users. The packs come with 24/7 customer support. The new Airtel in-flight plans start at Rs 195 and go till Rs 595. Let’s discuss about the in-flight roaming packs in details below.

Airtel Rs 195 pack

Airtel Rs 195 pack offers users with 250 MB of data, 100 mins of outgoing calls and 100 outgoing SMS. The benefits come with a validity of 24 hours.

Airtel Rs 295 pack

Airtel Rs 295 pack offers users with 500 MB of data, 100 mins of outgoing calls and 100 outgoing SMS. The benefits come with a validity of 24 hours.

Airtel Rs 595 pack

Airtel Rs 595 pack offers users with 1 GB of data, 100 mins of outgoing calls and 100 outgoing SMS. The benefits come with a validity of 24 hours.