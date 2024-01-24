Airtel 779 Prepaid plan: This plan offers 90 days validity with 1.5GB of daily data  

Airtel offers some great prepaid plans for its users and one of those plans is Airtel 779 plan. The best part of the plan is that the plan offers validity of 90 days along with 1.5Gb of daily data. Usually, prepaid plans from Airtel are offered with 38, 56 or 84 days of service validity. This can be a surprise for many as very few plans offer 90 days validity. We have explained about the prepaid plan below.

Airtel 779 plan details

Airtel’s Rs 779 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Users also get Airtel Thanks benefits in the plan. The Airtel Thanks benefit in the plan include Apollo 24|7 circle, free hellotunes, Wynk Music as well as unlimited 5G data.

Users should keep it mind that the plan is valid for user residing in India and the speed of the internet drops to 64 Kbps after consumption of FUP data.

If you do not like this plan and want to opt for a 84 days validity plan, you have a bunch of those to choose from.

The 5G data that is offered in the Rs 779 plan is unlimited but is only limited for those who own a 5G handset. If you do not have a 5G handset, you can still stream the internet but at a 4G speed.