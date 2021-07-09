22 carat and 24 carat Gold price remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar on Friday

Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold has remained unchanged in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday. The gold price has not changed in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold has been recorded at Rs 44, 650 per 10 grams for the 22 carat and Rs 48, 710 per 10 grams for 24 carat in the city.

While on Thursday, the price of 22 carat and 24 carat remained the same as of today.

On the other hand, Silver price has also remained constant in the smart city, Bhubaneswar on Friday and is recorded at Rs 741 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India: