22 carat and 24 carat Gold price remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar on Friday

By WCE 6
Gold price in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold has remained unchanged  in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday. The gold price has not changed in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold has been recorded at Rs 44, 650 per 10 grams for the 22 carat and Rs 48, 710 per 10 grams for 24 carat in the city.

While on Thursday, the price of 22 carat and 24 carat remained the same as of today.

Related News

22 carat and 24 carat Gold price remains unchanged in…

22 carat and 24 carat Gold price rises in Bhubaneswar, Check…

On the other hand, Silver price has also remained constant in the smart city, Bhubaneswar on Friday and is recorded at Rs 741 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

You might also like
State

Odisha sees 2,806 fresh cases of Covid-19, Active cases stands at 27,429

State

Odisha records highest Covid-19 deaths in 24-hour period

Business

Petrol and Diesel price continues to hike in Bhubaneswar on Friday

Nation

J&K: Terrorist hideout busted in Sopore, 1 Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.