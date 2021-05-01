Kia India has launched the updated Sonet for the 2021 model in the domestic market. The new SUV comes with the new badge of the company, new trims and new updated features.

The updated Kia Sonet has a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh for the base petrol variant and Rs 8.35 lakh for the base diesel model.

It is available in a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine produces 120hp and 175Nm while the 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated unit develops 83hp and 115Nm. The 1.2-litre come with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.0-litre comes with a 6-speed iMT gearbox and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox option.

The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine, on the other hand produces 100hp and 240Nm. It can be linked either with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The diesel variant is also available in an automatic version which produces 115hp and 250Nm (up by 15hp and 10Nm).

The 2021 Kia Sonet comes with features like an electric sunroof, smart key with push-button start, chromed out door handles and crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps.

The HTX trim of the 2021 Kia Sonet is available with HTX 7DCT 1.0L petrol automatic and HTX 6AT 1.5L diesel automatic.

Apart from the above mentioned features, the HTX trim of 2021 Kia Sonet also gets brake assist, Hill start assist, ESC, stability management, and the automatic gearbox model also get paddle shifters, traction control mode which is available in Sand, Mud and Wet, and multiple drive modes.

While, the HTX+ trim variant gets the same features as the HTX trim, it also features the new AI based voice command system which activates with “Hello Kia”.

Apart from that the HTX+ trim variant also gets gets a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, a Bose audio system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, the brand’s ‘UVO’ connected car tech and much more.

