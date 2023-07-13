Which Scorpio Is better? Civilian Model or the one designed for the Indian Army

Indian Army has ordered about 1,850 units of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUVs. It had also received a similar order to deliver 1,470 units in January. Details inside.

Automobile
By Sunita 0
mahindra scorpio indian army
Image Credit: Mahindra.com

Indian Army has ordered about 1,850 units of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUVs to reinforce it’s fleet. Mahindra has informed that the SUVs will be delivered to the Indian Army.

Back in January, Mahindra & Mahindra received a similar order to deliver 1,470 units of the Scorpio Classic to the Army. Now, with this new order, Mahindra will be making a total of 3420 units of the Scorpio Classic to Indian Army.

The Scorpio Classic is an updated version of the standard Scorpio. The current Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out 132 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It comes with to a 6-speed manual transmission by standard. It’s features include 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, automatic climate control, cornering lamps, and a sun-glass holder.

According to TOI, the pre-facelift Scorpio designed for Indian army sports a matte camo green paint scheme, similar to that of the Tata Safari Storme GS800. This is also the colour scheme of the India Army. Furthermore, the SUV features the older Mahindra emblem and older grille, along with alloys that were also seen on the previous iteration of the mid-size SUV.

While Mahindra hasn’t revealed any specifications of the model that is about to be supplied to the armed forces, TOI reports that the vehicle may be powered by a 140 PS/320 Nm state of tune with 4×4 drivetrain.

The Indian Army currently has offroading vehicles like Force Gurkha, Tata Safari, Tata Xenon, Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, and many others. Now, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic will join the list.

Mahindra had recently announced that the Scorpio nameplate had achieved a nine lakh production milestone. The company now offers the SUV in Scorpio-N variant.

