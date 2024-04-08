WATCH: Mahindra XUV 3XO interior teased ahead of launch on April 29

Automaker giant Mahinda & Mahindra recently unveiled their all now “Mahindra XUV 3XO.” It is interesting to note that the XUV 3XO is ideally a facelift version of the XUV 300 make. Ahead of its launch on April 29, the auto maker has revealed a clip that teases us about the interior and exterior of the model.

From what is shown in the teaser, the overall aesthetics of the Mahindra XUV 3XO remain pretty much the same. However, on the front, it gets “chrome-finished triangular embellishments.” Coming to the interiors, the center console of the vehicle will have a freestanding infotainment system. Meanwhile, it will also get a dual zone auto climate control system along with an updated switch gear.

Further, it is also going to equip a dual tone black and beige interiors. Notably with this, the XUV300 lineup will have massive updates, due since its launch in the year 2018.

According to the company, the SUV seamlessly integrates thrilling performance. It will also have a discernible new design and cutting edge technology with better safety features. It will be able to meet the expectations of the urban commuters, said company.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

The upcoming XUV 3XO, which is being rumored as the updated version of the Mahindra XUV300 facelift, will be manufactured at its Nashik unit in Maharashtra.

A previous teaser of the Mahindra XUV 3XO showed a diamond pattern grille, LED projector headlights, circular fog lights, a new fascia with a split headlamp setup. It was seen in a yellow paint scheme with dual-tone alloy wheels.